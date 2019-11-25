England fast bowler Archer says subjected to racial abuse









England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Monday he was subjected to "racial insults" by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test against New Zealand at Bay Oval. Photo: Ross Setford/Reuters WELLINGTON – England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Monday he was subjected to racial insults by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test against New Zealand at Bay Oval. New Zealand cruised to an innings and 65-run win over England to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Archer scored 30 and combined in a 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sam Curran to delay the hosts' victory. "A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy," the 24-year-old said on Twitter. A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team , the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy , @TheBarmyArmy was good as usual also — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) November 25, 2019

Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, has been fast-tracked into the England side and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

According to protocol, International Cricket Council-appointed match referee Javagal Srinath of India is expected to mention the incident in his match report to the world governing body.

New Zealand Cricket said the security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator and the board will apologise to Archer.

"NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavour to identify the man responsible," it said in a statement.

"NZC has zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer any developments in the case to police.

"It will contact Mr Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton."

The second test starts in Hamilton from Friday.

Reuters