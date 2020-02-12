England coach Chris Silverwood has said he may look to limit the number of overs Jofra Archer bowls as he looks for ways of keeping his pace battery fit and fresh.
Archer, who is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow, bowled more overs than any of his England teammates in 2019 despite only making his international debut in May.
Test captain Joe Root has denied suggestions that Archer has been overbowled, but Silverwood said England may need to consider using the Barbadian-born quick in short bursts.