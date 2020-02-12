Pace bowler Jofra Archer is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow. Photo: Ross Setford/Reuters

England coach Chris Silverwood has said he may look to limit the number of overs Jofra Archer bowls as he looks for ways of keeping his pace battery fit and fresh.

Archer, who is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow, bowled more overs than any of his England teammates in 2019 despite only making his international debut in May.