England need to take me seriously, warns Pakistan's teen sensation Naseem Shah

CAPE TOWN – Pakistani teen sensation Naseem Shah has warned England to take him seriously during their three-match Test series likely to be played in early August.

The 17-year-old seamer has made a dream start to international cricket, which has seen him claim 13 wickets in four Tests since his debut against Australia in November last year.

In his four Tests for Pakistan, Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick, and second youngest to claim a five-wicket haul.

“If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss,” Shah was quoted by Metro.co.uk. Age doesn’t matter, it’s my bowling that matters – do they need to take me seriously,” he said when asked about Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan’s tour of England was initially set to begin on July 30, but had to be pushed back due to the spread of the coronavirus that has affected sport across the globe.