England have recalled batsman Keaton Jennings and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes for next month's two-test tour of Sri Lanka while fast bowler James Anderson remains sidelined with a rib injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. Foakes has played five tests for England, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018 while Jennings, who has two centuries in the sub-continent, was last involved in their tour of West Indies last year.

England, who won the four-match test series 3-1 in South Africa last month, also made the decision to rest Anderson so he would be available for the English summer when they host West Indies.

"The South Africa tour marked the emergence of a very exciting group of young players, creating a nice balance with an experienced core of senior players," national selector Ed Smith said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1607472/england-announce-squad-for-test-tour-of-sri-lanka.

"That squad is mostly retained, with some tweaks to the squad relevant to injury, rest and the challenges of playing in sub-continent conditions."