England recall Stuart Broad and James Anderson for New Zealand opener

London - England have recalled veteran pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad to their side for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's starting Thursday while giving a debut to Durham quick Matthew Potts.

Anderson, 39 and Broad, 35, England's two most successful bowlers of all time, with a combined 1,177 wickets between them, were both controversially left out of the squad for a 1-0 series loss in the West Indies earlier this year.

But they return for the first match under England's new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain, in an XI named a day ahead of schedule on Wednesday.

Potts gets his chance ahead of fellow squad member Craig Overton, after an injury crisis deprived England of several fast bowlers including Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Fisher and Olly Stone.