England rest Archer, Stokes and Sam Curran for ODIs on tour of South Africa

LONDON - England have named the squads for their limited-overs tour of South Africa, with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran featuring in the Twenty20 group but rested for the one-day internationals.

Stokes missed the second half of the English summer programme to be with his father, Ged, who has brain cancer.

The all-rounder, along with Archer and Sam Curran have featured heavily in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and England have decided to manage their workload and time spent in another bio-secure bubble.

Captain Eoin Morgan, who is also playing in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, will lead England in three T20s and three ODIs to be held without spectators from November 27.

Jos Buttler was involved in 13 of Rajasthan Royals' IPL fixtures but is picked in both squads.