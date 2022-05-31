England star women's cricketers Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver tie the knot

Cape Town - Proteas couple Dane’ van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp have competition as international women’s cricket’s A-list pairing after England’s Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend. Both Brunt and Sciver are former World Cup winners with England in 2017 and were also part of the England side that finished runners-up to champions Australia earlier this year in New Zealand.

Story continues below Advertisement

The couple have been dating for close on five years and were due to get married in September 2020. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the delay. The ceremony was attended by current England captain Heather Knight and other England teammates including Danni Wyatt. Former player-turned commentator Isa Guha was also present. Guha posted a heartwarming image from the ceremony to congratulate Sciver and Brunt with the message: "All ❤️ @kbrunt26 @natsciver so proud/happy for these beauties."

Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xgu7WxtFW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2022 The English Cricket Board also posted congratulatory messages on their official Twitter account. “Our deepest congrats to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who were married over the weekend.” Brunt, 36, made her international debut in 2004, is the senior-most player in the England side having played 14 Tests, 140 ODIs, and 96 T20 International matches, while Sciver (29) made her debut in July 2013 in the ODI series against Pakistan at home. Sciver has 4774 runs and picked 140 wickets in all three formats for England in 187 matches.

Story continues below Advertisement