PORT ELIZABETH - England captain Joe Root says fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood must still prove their fitness to be included in the side to play South Africa in the third test at St George's Park that starts on Thursday.
England are seeking a replacement for James Anderson, whose tour has ended after he picked up a rib injury in the 189-run second test victory in Cape Town.
Archer missed that game with an elbow problem and Wood has had a number of fitness issues in the past, meaning neither might get the nod.
"No decision has been made," Root told reporters. "It is important to use today's training session to get a real clear understanding of where everybody is at and as this tour has proven, make sure that we are all ready to go when we turn up to play."
Root suggested a fully fit Archer would play, but whether his elbow will hold up over five days, allowing him to bowl at his full intensity, is the big question.