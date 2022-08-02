England Test squad for Proteas series named

Johannesburg — England recalled big fast bowler Ollie Robinson to their squad for the three-match Test series against the Proteas that starts at Lord’s in two weeks’ time.

Robinson, 28, has suffered with a plethora of ailments, that included shoulder and back problems, a tooth infection and Covid-19. He has played 9 Tests, and taken 39 wickets, since making his debut against New Zealand last year. He hasn’t featured for England this year and made a return for his County side Sussex last week. The English selectors want him to get some more match time under the belt before the first Test, and so he will play for the England Lions, in a four-day tour match against the Proteas in Canterbury next week.