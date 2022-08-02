Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

England Test squad for Proteas series named

Ollie Robinson has suffered with a plethora of ailments, that included shoulder and back problems, a tooth infection and Covid-19.

Ollie Robinson has suffered with a plethora of ailments, that included shoulder and back problems, a tooth infection and Covid-19. Picture: Andrew Couldridge Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg — England recalled big fast bowler Ollie Robinson to their squad for the three-match Test series against the Proteas that starts at Lord’s in two weeks’ time.

Robinson, 28, has suffered with a plethora of ailments, that included shoulder and back problems, a tooth infection and Covid-19. He has played 9 Tests, and taken 39 wickets, since making his debut against New Zealand last year. He hasn’t featured for England this year and made a return for his County side Sussex last week. The English selectors want him to get some more match time under the belt before the first Test, and so he will play for the England Lions, in a four-day tour match against the Proteas in Canterbury next week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ben Stokes leads what will no doubt be a confident team, which has won each of its last four Tests, successfully chasing totals of more than 270 in the final innings of those matches against New Zealand and India. Brendon McCullum’s appointment as head coach along with Stokes being named captain has led to a revitalisation of England’s Test fortunes, with the brand of cricket they’ve played being dubbed, “Bazball”.

The Proteas have claimed that they are keen to test themselves against this revolution. The first Test starts on August 17.

England men's Test squad v Proteas:

More on this

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root

@shockerhess

IOL Sport

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

England CricketProteasTest MatchesCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Stuart Hess