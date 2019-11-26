WELLINGTON – Jofra Archer's England team mates will rally round the fast bowler after he reported being racially abused by a spectator during a test match against New Zealand, team director Ashley Giles said on Tuesday.
The England and New Zealand cricket boards launched probes after Monday's incident on day five of the first test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, which Archer made public on Twitter.
"It's really unfortunate," Giles told reporters. "It's a shame that sort of thing is still in our society. There was something said from the crowd, from the scoreboard area, which was offensive.
"Jofra reported this to the steward immediately as he came off. He also reported it to our security as he got back into the changing-rooms. The sense was that it was a racist abuse."
Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, scored 30 runs to delay New Zealand's innings and 65-run victory in the first test on Monday.