England fast bowler Jofra Archer has said the racial abuse directed at him by a fan at the end of the first test in New Zealand was a "real shame" but that he has moved on from the incident.
The 24-year-old, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, tweeted on Monday that he had found it "a bit disturbing" to hear racial insults coming from one person in the crowd while he was batting.
The England and New Zealand cricket boards are investigating the incident and Archer received an apology from New Zealand Cricket chief David White, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has also said he will apologise to the bowler.
"The first thing I want to say about what happened towards the end of the test at Mount Maunganui is that I'm over it," Archer wrote in a column https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-7728265/JOFRA-ARCHER-Shout-say-Im-bowling-badly-dont-racially-abuse-me.html in Britain's Daily Mail newspaper.
"I've left what happened at the ground and I've moved on. I should also say it was just one person who was shouting stuff. But I found the incident a real shame."