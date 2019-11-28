WELLINGTON – England could be forced into following New Zealand and make an injury-enforced change to their side for the second test starting on Friday at Seddon Park in Hamilton with wicketkeeper Jos Buttler under a cloud.
New Zealand were compelled into at least two changes to their side from that which won the first test of the two-match series by an innings and 65 runs, as all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and pace bowler Trent Boult were both ruled out on Wednesday.
Daryl Mitchell will make his test debut for New Zealand in place of de Grandhomme, who suffered a torn abdominal muscle while fielding in the first match in Mt. Maunganui.
"Daryl Mitchell is making his test debut, so that is very exciting for him" batsman Ross Taylor told reporters at Seddon Park on Thursday.
"Colin de Grandhomme has (left) some very big shoes to fill but he (Mitchell) has had some experience at Twenty20 level and had a very good campaign on the first class scene."