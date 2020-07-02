England's Curran self isolating after undergoing Covid-19 test

LONDON – England all-rounder Sam Curran is self isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl after undergoing a Covid-19 test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

The ECB said in a statement that Curran, 22, experienced sickness and diarrhoea on Wednesday night and would sit out the remainder of England's intra-squad practice match ahead of the first test against West Indies.

"He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match. He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout," the ECB said.

The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester.