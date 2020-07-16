England's Jofra Archer left out of second Test after protocol breach

CAPE TOWN - England fast bowler Jofra Archer has expressed his sincere remorse after breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols, which now means he will miss the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.

All the players, management and support staff of both teams and umpires participating in this series are expected to follow strict regulations relating to Covid-19 throughout the series. The first Test at the Ageas Bowl last week was the first Test played since Covid-19 brought an abrupt halt to all international cricket in March.

Archer was England’s standout bowler in the first Test defeat to the Windies, but will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two Covid-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” Archer said in a statement released by the ECB.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.