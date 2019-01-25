The West Indies' Alzarri Joseph celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Englands' Ben Foakes. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

BRIDGETOWN – England were dismissed for just 77 in their first innings of the first Test against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday. This was England's fourth-lowest completed innings total in a Test against the West Indies, with fast bowler Kemar Roach taking five wickets for 17 runs in 11 overs.

It was the sixth time this century England had been dismissed for under a hundred in a Test innings.

They made 79 against Australia in 2002, 81 against Sri Lanka in 2007, 51 in Kingston in 2009, 72 against Pakistan in 2012 and 58 against New Zealand last year.

Thursday's collapse was also the lowest completed innings total in a Test at the Kensington Oval, breaking the record of 81 shared by India in 1997 and Pakistan in 2017.

The one meagre consolation for Joe Root's tourists was that they avoided posting a new England's low against the West Indies.

In 1994, needing 194 to win the third Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad, England slumped to 46 all out as outstanding fast bowler Curtly Ambrose took six for 24 in 10 overs.

They were also bundled out for 51 in an innings and 123-run defeat in the first Test at Kingston, Jamaica, in 2009, with Jerome Taylor taking five for 11 and spinner Sulieman Benn four for 31.

England's lowest completed first-innings total in a Test against the West Indies was their 71 all out at Old Trafford back in 1976.

Fast-bowling great Michael Holding, like Roach on Thursday, took five for 17 but in 14.5 overs.

West Indies eventually won that match in Manchester by 425 runs after opener Gordon Greendige scored hundreds in each of their innings.

England's lowest completed Test innings totals against the West Indies

(total, venue, year):

46, Port of Spain, 1994

51, Kingston, 2009

71 Manchester, 1976

77 Bridgetown, 2019

England's lowest completed Test innings totals in the 21st Century

(total, opponent, venue, year):

51, v West Indies, Kingston, 2009

58, v New Zealand, Auckland, 2018

72, v Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 2012

77, v West Indies, Bridgetown, 2019

79, v Australia, Brisbane, 2002

81, v Sri Lanka, Galle, 2007

Agence France-Presse (AFP)