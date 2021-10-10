England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes to miss Ashes tour

Cape Town – England have confirmed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes will not be part of the 17-man Ashes touring squad to Australia at the end of the year. Stokes, who has been on indefinite leave since pulling out of the home Test series against India, recently underwent a second surgery on his broken left index finger and will continue his rehabilitation at home.

Fellow all-rounder Sam Curran was also ruled out after a second scan confirmed that he has a stress fracture in his lower back, although Stuart Broad will embark on his fourth Ashes tour as he is making excellent progress from his torn right calf sustained during the Test series against India. HERE IT IS!



Our squad for the England Men’s Ashes Tour of Australia 2021-22 🦁🦁🦁 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 10, 2021 There was initial concern that England Test captain Joe Root may withdraw from the Ashes series due to the stringent quarantine rules in Australia, but all the available players have committed to the tour Down Under. "A tour of Australia is the pinnacle for an England Test cricketer. I am delighted that all of our available players have committed to the tour. We are looking forward to touring and enjoying the experience of this historic series,” England Men’s coach Chris Silverwood said.

"This is why we play and coach to be involved in iconic series like this. More than half of our squad haven't featured in an Ashes tour before, which means we will be fresh and looking to embrace the cricket and the excitement of touring one of the best places in the world. "I believe we have selected a well-balanced squad with options in all areas and a blend of youth and experience. There is real competition for places and a genuine desire to work hard and compete, aiming to create some history. "We are under no illusions about how difficult the task is going to be. Australia have been strong at home in the past, and there is an expectation on them to win this series. However, from our point of view, there is genuine excitement and belief that we can do something special.”

The England Lions team will also be in Australia at the same time, allowing the Test squad to prepare for the series opener at the Gabba in Brisbane with a couple of competitive warm-up matches. England Men's Test Squad - Ashes Tour of Australia 2021-22: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes,

Mark Wood. England's Ashes tour of Australia 2021-22 Itinerary (subject to change): 8-12 December: 1st Test, Australia v England, Gabba, Brisbane

16-20 December: 2nd Test, Australia v England (D/N), Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 26-30 December: 3rd Test, Australia v England, MCG, Melbourne 5-9 January: 4th Test, Australia v England, SCG, Sydney