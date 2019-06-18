Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's James Vince is caught out Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff - RC118275C3E0

MANCHESTER – James Vince missed out on a chance to cement a World Cup place as Afghanistan struck early in their World Cup match against tournament hosts and favourites England at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Hampshire batsman Vince, only playing after regular opener Jason Roy was ruled out with a torn hamstring, fell for 26 when he mishooked paceman Dawlat Zadran to Mujeeb Ur Rahman at short fine leg.

It was the latest example in his chequered England career of Vince, who it three fours in his 31-ball innings, batting attractively without making a substantial score.

Afghanistan held England to 46 for one off the first 10 overs -- their lowest powerplay total so far this World Cup.

Jonny Bairstow was unbeaten on 17 and Joe Root, fresh from an unbeaten hundred against the West Indies, one not out.

England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, saw captain Eoin Morgan, who is fit following a back spasm, opt to bat first after winning the toss on a sunny day.

Rank-outsiders Afghanistan, yet to win a match at this tournament, helped England with some woeful outfielding that saw needless runs conceded.

And when Vince miscued to midwicket, the slow-starting Mohammad Nabi got nowhere near a possible catch.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)