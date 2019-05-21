Proteas opener Dean Elgar impressed for Surrey against Somerset. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Dean Elgar, Marnus Labuschagne and Riki Wessels all managed to record centuries during the most recent round of English County Cricket action. The most impressive South African abroad, however, has to be Colin Ackermann.

The 28-year-old put in a great all-round display to help Leicestershire draw against Middlesex as he scored 63 and 70 not out, while also recording bowling figures of 2/53 and 1/34.

Elgar scored 103 and 17 playing for Surrey against Somerset in the County Championship Division One. The game ended in a draw.

Morné Morkel also of Surrey recorded figures of 2/68 during Somerset’s first innings. They ended up not batting for a second innings.

Ryan ten Doeschate and Simon Harmer were in action for Essex, who recorded an eight-wicket victory against Nottinghamshire.

Harmer took 2/20 and 6/60 during the second innings. He also managed 43 runs during his side’s first innings.

Captaining the team, Ten Doeschate – a Dutch international who was born in South Africa, ended with bowling figures of 0/7 and scored a duck.

Playing for Yorkshire against Kent, Duanne Olivier ended with bowling figures of 3/82 and 2/92. Yorkshire went on to win the game by 172 runs.

Heino Kuhn captained Kent and scored 15 during the first innings and went for a duck in the second.

Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw and Gareth Berg were in action for Hampshire against Warwickshire. Abbott ended with figures of 4/50 and 2/11.

Rossouw scored a duck during the first innings and 76 in the second.

Berg scored 26 during his side’s first innings, and recorded bowling figures of 2/41 and 1/16.

Spinner Graeme van Buuren played for Gloucestershire against Glamorgan in Division Two. He scored 25 and 15 not out, while recording bowling figures of 0/16 and 0/33 as the game ended in a draw.

Australian batsman Labuschagne, who was born in SA, and Marchant de Lange were playing for Glamorgan.

Labuschagne recorded bowling figures of 0/51 and 1/21. He scored a duck during his first innings and 137 during the second.

De Lange recorded bowling figures of 4/116 during the first innings and 1/23 during the second.

Temba Bavuma was in action for Northamptonshire against Lancashire in Manchester. Dane Vilas and Keaton Jennings were representing Lancashire, who won the game by 10 wickets.

Bavuma scored 39 and 15. Vilas scored 97, while Jennings recorded scores of 97 and four not out. It was a rare coincidence that both players were dismissed for 97 in the same match.

Stephen Eskinazi captained Middlesex during a draw against Leicestershire.

Eskinazi scored 33 and 20 as the game ended in a draw.

Colin Ackerman represented Leicestershire and recorded bowling figures of 2/15 during the first innings and 1/34 during the second. He scored 63 and 70.

Riki Wessels, son of Kepler, was in action for Worcestershire against Durham, which his side won by five wickets. He scored 118 and 0.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook