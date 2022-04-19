Faf du Plessis hits 96 as Bangalore beat Lucknow in IPL

Mumbai — Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a sparkling 96 to set up an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The South African helped Bangalore fight back with his 64-ball knock after they lost two wickets, including Virat Kohli for a golden duck, in the opening over in Mumbai.

Story continues below Advertisment

RCB posted 181 for six, a total their bowlers -- led by Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood -- defended by restricting Lucknow to 163-8. Bangalore, who are searching for their maiden IPL title, moved to second in the table behind leaders Gujarat Titans. Lucknow slipped to fourth. Hazlewood returned figures of 4-25, including the key wickets of opener Quinton de Kock for three and Marcus Stoinis, who made a 15-ball 24 before being bowled by his international teammate in the penultimate over.

Du Plessis put on a 70-run fifth-wicket stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who made 26, and then a brisk 49 with the in-form Dinesh Karthik. The former South Africa skipper recorded his joint-highest score in the IPL but missed out on a hundred after holing out off Jason Holder in the final over of the innings. Australian big-hitter Glenn Maxwell contributed an 11-ball 23.

Story continues below Advertisment

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow, who are one of two new franchises along with Gujarat, lost regular wickets in their chase, with Hazlewood striking twice in his first two overs. Rahul made 30 and Krunal Pandya hit 42 off 28 balls but it was Stoinis' late blitz that raised Lucknow's hopes. Wednesday's match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium from Pune due a Covid outbreak in the Delhi team.

Story continues below Advertisment