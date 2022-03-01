Five rookies to look out for ICC Women's World Cup

Cape Town - ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups provide the opportunity for players to stand up and make a name for themselves, and these five players will get their first chance to do so as they make their World Cup debuts. Darcie Brown – Australia

Between March and September of 2021, Darcie Brown made her T20I, ODI and Test debut for Australia and also earned a whole host of fans, particularly in the 50-over format. In just four one-day matches, Brown has taken nine wickets at an incredible average of 15.11 with two four-wicket hauls. Her best figures came against India last autumn where she took four for 33 in a player-of-the-match performance.

Kate Cross – England Kate Cross’s first appearance at a World Cup has been a long time coming, not making the squad for the 2017 edition inspired her to make certain she would be there in 2021. An injury in the warm-up at the T20 World Cup in 2020 put that in doubt before Covid intervened and since then Cross has thrived.

The right-arm seamer took her first five-fer in ODIs against India last summer in a player-of-the-match performance. Since then, she has had only one wicketless ODI, but even in that she had an economy of 4.00, and in the first ODI of the women’s Ashes she was England’s best performing bowler with three for 33. Richa Ghosh – India

Richa Ghosh had amassed 76 runs before she was dismissed in ODI cricket in her second game, and she did so against Australia as they reached the end of a 26-match unbeaten streak. In the next game where the streak was finally broken, Ghosh scored a duck but had already provided a vital contribution taking the catch to dismiss the dangerous Tahlia McGrath and bring about the collapse of Australia’s tail. Against New Zealand just prior to the World Cup, the wicket-keeper continued her fine run-scoring form including a 65 that was followed by a knock of 52 off 29 balls, the fastest fifty by an Indian woman batter.

Tazmin Brits – South Africa South Africa would be forgiven for having Tazmin Brits in their squad as a specialist fielder, the 31-year-old was a Youth World Champion in javelin back in 2007. An injury in 2012 hampered her hopes of the Olympics but ten years later she will be reaching the pinnacle of another sport.

And she is more than just an excellent thrower, Brits has made 177 runs in her seven ODI appearances for the Proteas including a high score of 48. Karishma Ramharack – West Indies Picked as a reserve for the qualifying tournament, Karishma Ramharack will make her World Cup debut as a full member of the West Indies squad.

An economical right-arm off-spinner, Ramharack has made ten appearances in Maroon in one-day internationals. Across those games, she has taken eight wickets, with best figures of two for 18 against South Africa earlier this year, with the rain stopping her from getting any more. Ramharack backed that up with another two-wicket haul in the next game and will be hoping to continue the trend when the tournament begins on 4 March with the Windies taking on hosts New Zealand in Tauranga.