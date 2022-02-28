Five shining stars at the Women’s Cricket World Cup

There are a host of women ready to shine over the coming weeks. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams picks five players to keep an eye on during the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Mithali Raj – India The leading run-scorer in the history of women’s cricket with over 7500 ODI runs, Raj has seen and done most everything in the game. The one prize that, however, still eludes the veteran is a World Cup winners’ medal. She has come close on two occasions having previously led India to the final in 2005 and 2017. The 2017 defeat was particularly heart-breaking as India went down by just nine runs in a thriller to hosts England at Lord’s. At 39, this will undoubtedly be her last attempt at emulating India’s male legends Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni in bringing the World Cup home.

Sophie Ecclestone – England Despite still being only 22, Eccelstone is an international veteran already having debuted in 2016. The left-arm spinner is ranked No 3 in the world due to her ability to tighten the noose around even the most feared of batting line-ups. Ecclestone was not part of England’s 2017 victorious World Cup-winning team on home soil and will see this tournament as her opportunity to join her country’s list of World Cup winners. Meg Lanning – Australia

Lanning is arguably the most deco- rated women’s cricketer in the history of the game, having been part of the Australian team that lifted the title in 2013. She has also since led the Australians to three T20 World Cup triumphs, including the crowning moment at the MCG two years ago. However the attacking batter will still feel she has unfinished business despite averaging 82.00 in 2017, her team still tripped up at the semi-final hurdle to an inspired India. Still only 29, Lanning has all the energy and desire to push the Australians to another World Cup triumph. Suzie Bates – New Zealand This World Cup on home soil will be a swansong for the White Ferns’ greatest ever batter. Bates has been the fulcrum around which New Zealand’s batting unit has revolved around for over 15 years. She was the 2013 World Cup Player of the Tournament, but it’s the team accolades that she yearns most for. Although no longer at her fluent best, she will undoubtedly lift herself for one last tilt at winning the ultimate prize on home soil.

Javeria Khan – Pakistan Pakistan's batting unit has traditionally been their Achilles Heel at major tournaments, which places even more pressure on their captain to hold their innings together. The veteran does have two one-day international centuries to her credit, and if Pakistan are to make any impression at the World Cup they will be hoping that their captain adds to that tally.