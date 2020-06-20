Former Bangladesh skipper Mortaza tests positive for coronavirus

DHAKA – Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said on Saturday he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"Today my result is positive. Everyone please pray for me so that I can get well soon," the 36-year-old wrote on his official Facebook page. "Everyone please pray for me so that I can get well soon.

"The affected number has crossed a million. We all need to be more careful now. Everyone doesn't get out of the house without need," he continued.

"I am currently taking treatment from home and comply with the necessary restrictions.

"Not panic about Corona, awareness is needed," he wrote.