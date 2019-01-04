Richard Pybus was previously the Cape Cobras coach. Photo: Mxolisi Madela/INLSA

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies announced the appointment of Richard Pybus as interim head coach on Friday ahead of the upcoming three-Test series against England. The Englishman, a director of cricket for West Indies from 2013 to 2016, will also coach the side for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and the visit of India in July and August.

“We’ve got a great home series against England coming up, from January-March,” he said.

“England are a high-quality side who will be an excellent test of the team in our home conditions.”

A triangular series in Ireland also involving Bangladesh will follow ahead of the World Cup from late May to mid-July.

The tournament “is on the region’s mind, and we will be looking to use the England series and Ireland Triangular to build into that,” said Pybus, who has had previous coaching experience with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and in South Africa.

West Indies are still looking for a long-term head coach after former Australia batsman Stuart Law announced his resignation last September to become head coach of Middlesex.

AFP