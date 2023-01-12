Harare — Former England batter Gary Ballance struck 30 runs on his Zimbabwe debut in a five-wicket Twenty20 victory over Ireland at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. After Ireland had been dismissed for 114 in 19.2 overs, a four from wicketkeeper Clive Madande lifted Zimbabwe to 118/5 with 12 balls to spare.

Ballance (33) was born in Harare, making him eligible to switch international allegiance after playing 23 Tests and 16 One-Day Internationals in an England career that ended six years ago. Featuring in his first T20 International, Ballance compiled the second highest Zimbabwe score behind Sean Williams (34) after facing 29 balls and hitting one six and two fours. His innings ended in the fourth ball of the 12th over when a faint nick was caught by wicketkeeper Stephen Doheny off a delivery by right-arm fast medium bowler Mark Adair.

Ballance was released by English county Yorkshire last year after admitting he used racist language against teammate Azeem Rafiq. Revelations by Pakistan-born Rafiq of institutional racism triggered wholesale changes at the club. Zimbabwe lacked star batter Sikandar Raza - shortlisted for three 2022 International Cricket Council awards - who is playing franchise cricket in Bangladesh.

Williams carried on where Ballance left off to ensure a home victory in the first of three T20 internationals. The others are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. In a 47-minute innings, Williams averaged just over a run a ball and his total included three fours. Adair and off-spinner Harry Tector were the most successful Irish bowlers, capturing two wickets each.

