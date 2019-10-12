FILE - In this January 2012 file photo, England's head coach Andy Flower gives instructions to his players during a cricket practice session at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Former head coach Andy Flower is leaving the England and Wales Cricket Board after 12 years. The 51-year-old Zimbabwean was appointed England assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007. He took over as head coach two years later and then switched to working with the Young Lions in 2014. Photo: Hassan Ammar/AP

LONDON – Former England coach Andy Flower said on Saturday that he was stepping down from working with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after 12 years. Zimbabwean Flower coached England to Ashes glory three times between 2009 and 2014, with England reaching number one in the test rankings during his five-year spell in charge as well as clinching a surprise World T20 triumph in 2010.

For the last five years, Flower, 51, has coached England's second-tier Lions team, but will now leave the ECB.

"It’s been a real privilege," he said in a statement. "The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out. It's difficult to win in Australia, and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career.

"I will still be based in England and I will continue to watch English cricket very keenly – it has a very bright future."