Former India opener Chauhan dies aged 73 after Covid-19 complications

MUMBAI – Former Indian test opening batsman Chetan Chauhan, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19, died from complications on Sunday at the age of 73, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said.

Chauhan, who played for India between 1969-1981, partnered batting great Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order where his patience and dogged determination helped the pair stitch together 10 century stands.

Chauhan was admitted to hospital in July when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was on a ventilator when his health deteriorated over the weekend.

"The BCCI expresses grief on the passing away of Chetan Chauhan," the statement said. "The former India cricketer was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 and breathed his last on Sunday."

BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly said he was "deeply anguished" by Chauhan's passing.