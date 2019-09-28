Former SA all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed coach of Afghanistan







Former SA all-rounder Lance Klusener has been appointed coach of Afghanistan. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix KABUL – Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named the new coach of the Afghanistan team. Klusener will replace Phil Simmons, whose 18-month stint with the national side ended with their last-place finish in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. After the World Cup, the side also named their premier spinner Rashid Khan as captain for all three formats. "Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach," said Lutfullah Stanikzai, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Klusener expressed his excitement at his newest coaching stint, having previously worked as batting coach of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He was also the coach of the KwaZulu-Natal-based Dolphins, as well as bowling coach of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talents in world cricket," said Klusener.

"Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world.

A revered all-rounder during his playing career, Klusener represented South Africa in 417 international games between 1996 and 2004.

He ventured into coaching after his playing career ended, and is currently a Level 4 certified coach.

Klusener's aim will be to fine-tune the side's preparations in the lead up to next year's Asia Cup, along with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

African News Agency (ANA)