KABUL – Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named the new coach of the Afghanistan team.
Klusener will replace Phil Simmons, whose 18-month stint with the national side ended with their last-place finish in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.
After the World Cup, the side also named their premier spinner Rashid Khan as captain for all three formats.
"Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach," said Lutfullah Stanikzai, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.
Klusener expressed his excitement at his newest coaching stint, having previously worked as batting coach of Zimbabwe and South Africa.