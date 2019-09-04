Russell Domingo, is hoping he gets a good result in his first assignment as Bangladesh coach. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DHAKA – Former South Africa coach Russell Domingo, the newly-appointed coach of Bangladesh, is confident his side will be able to put up a strong showing against Afghanistan in their one-off Test, starting on Thursday. “I have seen the guys working unbelievably hard in the last two weeks,” Domingo told reporters in Chittagong, ahead of the game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. “I have been pleased with their energy, attitude and work ethic.

“We have to focus on our processes and on being patient. We have to build pressure against Afghanistan. If we can do those things, the result will come our way.”

Domingo, who formerly coached South Africa, got the Bangladesh job last month. He replaced Steve Rhodes on a two-year contract.

"It is going to be my first Test for Bangladesh,” Domingo said. “I want to see how they perform. And it is difficult to make wholesale changes to a system that has worked really well for them in the last couple of Tests.

"Nobody plays to lose. It would be great to start with a win. We have to focus on our process, and we have to focus on being patient and bowling in partnerships against Afghanistan.”

Bangladesh’s opponents, Afghanistan, are one of the two newest entrants in Test cricket. The other is Ireland.

Domingo said he was wary of the impending spin challenge presented by top Afghanistan bowlers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

African News Agency (ANA)