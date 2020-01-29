JOHANNESBURG – Former South Africa cricketer turned commentator Hylton Deon Ackerman was appointed Afghanistan's batting coach on Wednesday.
His tenure begins with the three-match T20I series against Ireland in March.
Ackerman played four Tests for South Africa, all in 1998, and scored 161 runs from eight innings. He has impressive numbers as a first-class cricketer, with 14,625 runs at an average of 43.65 with 40 hundreds and a high score of 309 not out.
The coaching staff is headed by his former international teammate Lance Klusener, who was appointed in September last year, a few months after Afghanistan's winless campaign at the Cricket World Cup 2019.
Really looking forward to this exciting opportunity. https://t.co/COvVPW0QKI— Hylton Deon Ackerman (@ackershd) January 28, 2020