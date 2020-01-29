Hylton Ackerman's tenure begins with the three-match T20I series against Ireland in March..Photo: twitter.com/ACBofficials

JOHANNESBURG – Former South Africa cricketer turned commentator Hylton Deon Ackerman was appointed Afghanistan's batting coach on Wednesday. His tenure begins with the three-match T20I series against Ireland in March.

Ackerman played four Tests for South Africa, all in 1998, and scored 161 runs from eight innings. He has impressive numbers as a first-class cricketer, with 14,625 runs at an average of 43.65 with 40 hundreds and a high score of 309 not out.

The coaching staff is headed by his former international teammate Lance Klusener, who was appointed in September last year, a few months after Afghanistan's winless campaign at the Cricket World Cup 2019.