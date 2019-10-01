Reports from England have it that Gary Kirsten could be new England head coach. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane - African News Agency (ANA)

LONDON – Gary Kirsten could become England's new head coach according to newspaper reports in London. The job has become available since the departure of former England coach Trevor Bayliss and authorities are anxious to find the right man ahead of upcoming tours to New Zealand and South Africa later this year.

South African Kirsten has already been appointed coach of Durban Heat in the Mzansi Super League so if he got the England job, he would probably only start work after this assignment on December 17 when England are touring South Africa.

Kirsten, aged 51, has had plenty of experience as a coach.

Besides coaching South Africa and then India to World Cup glory in 2011, he has been with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash League.