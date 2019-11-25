KOLKATA – India's maiden pink-ball match lasted a little over two days but the buzz surrounding the event proved that proper marketing is essential for the future of test cricket, said captain Virat Kohli.
India's board has often been accused of neglecting the longest format of the game, which has been losing fans to limited overs cricket around the world, but there was no doubt about the BCCI's commitment to the day-night test against Bangladesh in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.
In the build-up to the match, prominent city landmarks were illuminated in pink, ticket prices were slashed, dignitaries were invited to attend, and players spoke excitedly about the challenges of playing with the pink ball under lights.
More than 42,000 fans turned up on each of the first two days, many of them drawn by the pink-ball novelty, and Kohli said this was how test cricket should be promoted.
"I think it is very, very crucial to market test cricket like we do for T20 or one-day cricket," he said after his team's victory.