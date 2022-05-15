Gujarat down Chennai to seal top-two league finish in IPL

Mumbai — Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 67 led Gujarat Titans to a thumping seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Sunday and a top-two finish in the IPL league stage. Chasing a tricky 134 for victory, table-toppers Gujarat reached the target with five balls to spare on the back of Saha's 57-ball knock at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/wRjV4rXBkq pic.twitter.com/ZyQ9WjgTrP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2022 The pacer returned figures of 2-19 including the key wickets of Devon Conway, for five, and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for seven, to restrict title holders Chennai to 133-5. The four-time winners slumped to their ninth loss in 13 matches to stay just one spot above bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 10-team table.

Gujarat, one of two newcomers to the Twenty20 tournament and the first team to qualify for the play-offs, now have 10 victories in 13 matches. The top two teams among the final four in the play-offs will have a second shot at making the title clash even if they lose their first qualifier on May 24. They will play the winner of the eliminator — between teams three and four — in the second qualifier to have a chance of entering the final scheduled for May 29 in Ahmedabad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Saha stood firm during the chase despite losing his opening partner Shubman Gill for 18 and then Australia's Matthew Wade, for 20. Sri Lanka medium-pace bowler Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets including skipper Hardik Pandya for seven but Saha kept the chase on track and hit the winning boundary.

Chennai earlier faltered with the bat when they failed to build on a gritty 53 by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Gujarat bowlers squeezed the flow of runs as Chennai managed just 24 from the final five overs with Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore each taking one wicket.

