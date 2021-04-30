Hashim Amla still in the runs with superb double ton for Surrey

CAPE TOWN – Proteas legend Hashim Amla moved past 18 000 first-class runs on Friday with a superb 215 not out for Surrey against Hampshire at The Oval in the English County Championship.

It was Amla's seventh first-class double hundred.

Amla, who retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup, anchored Surrey's massive 513/3 after bowling out Hampshire for just 92 on the first day.

Hashim Amla still a big player pic.twitter.com/qaofFKi4pJ — Ierfaan 🇿🇦🏄‍♂️ (@Ierfaan) April 30, 2021

Amla and England batsman Ollie Pope (131) added 257 in 62 overs for the third wicket - a Surrey record against Hampshire at the Oval.

The 38-year-old turned back the clock at the same ground he struck his record-breaking 311 not out against England in 2012. Amla remains the only South African to score a Test triple century.

The Hampshire attack consisted of former Proteas seam bowler Kyle Abbott and Pakistan international Mohammad Abbas. England all-rounder Liam Dawson was also in the Hampshire line-up.

7th first class double hundred for Hashim Amla & his first double hundred in County Championship. What a comeback by this man after 3 ducks in his first 5 innings in this season.

200 from 323 balls which includes 21 boundaries. #CountyCricket2021 pic.twitter.com/TOfjQg1zBR — Asad~ (@asad_qureshi258) April 30, 2021

Amla will be returning to South African domestic cricket next season where he will turn out for Western Province in the new first-class structure.

Meanwhile Hashim Amla playing in County cricket! He’s on 192NOT OUT at the Oval! pic.twitter.com/hAGAIjClzb — McMaraq (@LostInTheMaraq) April 30, 2021

