The gang’s all back together again, and while they don’t get to engage in any Test matches - which could really draw out all the tales of the good old days in 2018, some T20s and a few One-Day Internationals should still be fun.
Smith carried a much sunnier disposition compared to the last time he was in Johannesburg. Back in March 2018 he was in a dark and lonely place and was escorted through OR Tambo International by a massive police squad.
Smith admitted yesterday that everything has felt pretty normal on his return.
“It’s nice to be back playing in South Africa,” he said.