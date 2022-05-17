Hyderabad edge out Mumbai to stay afloat in IPL

Mumbai — Indian batsman Rahul Tripathi's 76 and three wickets by speedster Umran Malik helped Sunrisers Hyderabad cling on to their IPL play-off hopes with a narrow win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Tripathi smashed three sixes in his 44-ball knock to guide Hyderabad to 193 for six after being put into bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Malik, who kept the speed gun busy and clocked the fastest of the match at 154.8 km/h (95.6 mph), returned figures of 3-23 to restrict Mumbai to 190-7 despite a 18-ball 46 from Tim David. The 2016 champions Hyderabad won by three runs to snap their five-match losing streak and stay eighth in the 10-team table with a slim chance of making the final four. That's that from Match 65#MumbaiIndians fought hard, but fell short in the end as @SunRisers win by 3 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/U2W5UAx6di #MIvSRH #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/43SRO9X85o — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2022 Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, the richest and most successful side in Indian Premier League history with five titles but the first to bow out of the play-off race this season, stay bottom of the table with 10 losses.

Tripathi put on big partnerships including a 76-run third-wicket stand with West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran, a wicketkeeper-batsman, who made a 22-ball 38. Indian medium-pace bowler Ramandeep Singh attempted to check the Hyderabad surge with twin strikes in one over including Tripathi and South Africa's Aiden Markram for two. Mumbai bowlers did pull things back and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah gave away just seven runs in the 20th over and kept Hyderabad to below 200, a score that looked on the cards when Tripathi was batting.

Bumrah, called India's yorker king, bowled Washington Sundar on the final delivery to reach a milestone 250 T20 wickets. In reply, Rohit, who made 48, and Ishan Kishan put on 95 runs for the opening wicket to raise Mumbai's hopes of a chase. Sundar denied Rohit a fifty and Malik, a standout performer for Hyderabad this season with 21 wickets, soon took over to rattle the opposition batting.

Malik, who hails from the Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir, started with a 17-run first over but came back strong with the wickets of Kishan (43), Tilak Verma (8) and Daniel Sams (15).

