LONDON – Zimbabwe Cricket was rocked on Friday when the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended it with immediate effect because of its government's failure to fulfil its obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections. The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket needed to be punished to ensure that there is also no government interference in its administration for cricket.

ICC funding will be suspended, and representative teams from the country will be barred from participating at ICC events, putting their participation in October’s men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in jeopardy.

“We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference,” said ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.

“What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution.”

