India were all out for 92 in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton, Photo: @BlackCaps on twitter

HAMILTON – India were all out for 92 in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday, slumping to their seventh-lowest ODI total and their worst in nine years. Yuzvendra Chahal top scored for the tourists with 18 as Black Caps paceman Trent Boult ran amok taking five for 21 -- the second-best figures for a New Zealander against India.

With the series already won, India's talismanic captain Virat Kohli sat out the dead-rubber fixture and visitors looked a different team without him, surviving only 30.5 of their allotted 50 overs.

Scoreboard after India's innings in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand at Hamilton on Thursday:

India

R. Sharma c&b Boult 7

S. Dhawan lbw b Boult 13

S. Gill c&b Boult 9

A. Rayudu c Guptill b de Grandhomme 0

D. Karthik c Latham b de Grandhomme 0

K. Jadhav lbw Boult 1

H. Pandya c Latham b Boult 16

B. Kumar b de Grandhomme 1

K. Yadav c de Grandhomme b Astle 15

Y. Chahal not out 18

K. Ahmed b Neesham 5

Extras: (lb 1, wd 6) 7

Total: (all out; 30.5 overs) 92

Fall of wickets:

1-21 (Dhawan), 2-23 (Sharma), 3-33 (Rayudu), 4-33 (Kathik), 5-33 (Gill), 6-35 (Jadhav), 7-40 (Kumar), 8-55 (Pandya), 9-80 (Yadav), 10-92 (Ahmed)

Bowling:

Henry 8-2-30-0, Boult 10-4-21-5 (w2), de Grandhomme 10-2-26-3 (w3), Astle 2-0-9-1 (w1), Neesham 0.5-0-5-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)