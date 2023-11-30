India announce three captains for their multi-format tour of South Africa

India on Thursday named three skippers for their eight-match multi-format tour of South Africa next month, with Rohit Sharma leading the two Tests, Suryakumar Yadav for the T20s and KL Rahul for the ODIs.

The tour, which opens on December 10 with a T20 in Durban and is set to run until January 7, includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.