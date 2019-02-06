India players celebrate a New Zealand wicket in Wellington on Wednesday. Photo: @ICC on twitter

WELLINGTON – India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Wellington on Wednesday. “We like to chase as a team,” captain Rohit Sharma said. “We'll look to see what target is set for us and look to chase it down.”

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said he would also have bowled first to capitalise on “some subtle unknowns” in the pitch.

The hosts have included debutant Daryl Mitchell in their line up to complete a rare family double.



Mitchell's father John is a former rugby player and All Blacks coach, and is now assistant coach of England.

India dominated the recent one-day international series against New Zealand 4-1 but it has been nine years their only previous Twenty20 series in New Zealand, when they were beaten 2-0.

India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal (pictured). India sent New Zealand in to bat first on Wednesday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

New Zealand:

Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

India:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Shaun Haig (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)