MUMBAI – India captain Virat Kohli does not endorse the idea of reducing test matches to four-day affairs and on Saturday warned administrators against tinkering too much with the purest format of the game.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of the sport, is set to reflect on the idea of making test matches four-day affairs to free up a crammed international calendar and reduce player workload.
Australia have said they will seriously consider the concept, while England will back making it mandatory from 2023. The cash-rich Indian board (BCCI) are yet to declare their stance on the matter.
Australia test captain Tim Paine has been joined by his team mates Travis Head and Nathan Lyon in criticising the idea.
"I am not a fan," Kohli told reporters in Guwahati on the eve of the first of the three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka.