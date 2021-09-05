India coach Shastri tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON – India head coach Ravi Shastri has been forced to remain in the team hotel after testing positive for Covid-19 during the ongoing fourth Test against England at the Oval, a Board of Control for Cricket in India statement said Sunday. The BCCI said Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel were all isolating as a "precautionary measure" following 59-year-old former India all-rounder Shastri's positive lateral flow test late on Saturday.

They have all undergone PCR testing, with the BCCI statement saying they will "remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team". A spokesman added later Sunday that Arun, Sridhar and Patel had all since tested negative. Officials insisted it was safe for the match to continue as the remaining members of the Indian contingent had undergone two lateral flow tests, one on Saturday and another on Sunday morning, all of which produced "negative Covid reports", and were allowed to go to the Oval for the fourth day.

But Shastri, Arun, Sridhar and Patel were not at the south London ground, as India resumed on 270-3 in their second innings, a lead of 171 runs, in a five-match series all square at 1-1. The fifth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, is scheduled to start on Friday, September 10. The two teams have been in separate environments, with the only interactions taking place on the field during play.

Rahul fined for dissent Meanwhile, India batsman KL Rahul has been fined 15 percent of his match fee after showing dissent following his dismissal on Saturday. The opener was unhappy at being given out caught behind on review for 46 off the bowling of England great James Anderson.

After Alex Wharf reversed his decision, Rahul gestured to the on-field umpire that he had hit his pad with the bat, although the Decision Review System confirmed he had edged the ball before making any further contact. Rahul was found to have breached article 2.8 of the International Cricket Council code of conduct, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match". The 29-year-old Rahul has also had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record for a first offence in a 24-month period.