India cricket chief Sourav Ganguly undergoes second heart operation in weeks

KOLKATA – India's cricket chief and former batting star Sourav Ganguly underwent a second heart bypass operation in less than four weeks on Thursday, but doctors said he was "fine" after the surgery.

Hundreds of chanting supporters gathered outside the Kolkata hospital where the 48-year-old Indian cricket legend was admitted on Wednesday after complaining of new chest pains.

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone successful angioplasty and two stents have been implanted in his two cardiac arteries," Saroj Mondal, one of the doctors treating Ganguly, said at the hospital.

"He is fine and good. He will be kept under observation for a few days," the doctor added.

Ganguly underwent a similar operation on January 3 after being rushed to hospital when he was working out in a gym.