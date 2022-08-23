India cricket coach Rahul Dravid has Covid ahead of Asia Cup in UAE

The Twenty20 tournament begins on Saturday, with India's first match a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

New Delhi — India coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team's departure for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Dravid returned a positive result after a routine test.

"Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms," said a statement. "He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report."

The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, are due to assemble in the UAE on Tuesday for the six-nation tournament which also serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October.