India cricket coach Rahul Dravid has Covid ahead of Asia Cup in UAE

New Delhi — India coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team's departure for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board said Tuesday.
The Twenty20 tournament begins on Saturday, with India's first match a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Dravid returned a positive result after a routine test.
"Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms," said a statement. "He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report."
The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, are due to assemble in the UAE on Tuesday for the six-nation tournament which also serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October.
AFP