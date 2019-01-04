Rishabh Pant of India celebrates his century during day two of the fourth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Photo: Steve Christo/EPA

SYDNEY – India declared at a massive 622 for seven in their first innings of the fourth and final Test against Australia in Sydney Friday after centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. Pujara made 193 and Pant was not out 159 when skipper Virat Kohli made his call in the final overs of the day after Ravindra Jadeja was out for 81.

The visitors lead 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch their first-ever series win in Australia.

Scorecard at stumps on Friday:

India first innings (overnight 303-4)

C. Pujara c & b Lyon 193

H. Vihari c Labuschagne b Lyon 42

R. Pant not out 159

R. Jadeja b Lyon 81



Extras (b2, lb13, w5) 20

Total (seven wickets dec, 167.2 overs) 622

Did not bat: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Fall of wickets:

1-10 (Rahul), 2-126 (Agarwal), 3-180 (Kohli), 4-228 (Rahane), 5-329 (Vihari), 6-418 (Pujara), 7-622 (Jadeja)

Bowling:

Starc 26-0-123-1, Hazlewood 35-11-105-2, Cummins 28-5-101-0, Lyon 57.2-8-178-4, Labuschagne 16-0-76-0, Head 4-0-20-0, Khawaja 1-0-4-0

Cheteshwar Pujara walks off after he caught out for 193 runs against Australia on day 2 during their cricket test match in Sydney on Friday. Photo: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Australia 1st innings

M. Harris not out 19

U. Khawaja not out 5

Extras 0

Total (0 wickets, 10 overs) 24

To bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

Bowling:

Shami 3-0-9-0, Bumrah 3-0-12-0, Jadeja 2-1-1-0, Yadav 2-1-2-0

Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)