India are set to select Wriddhiman Saha to replace Rishabh Pant for the first test of a three-match series against South Africa starting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, with skipper Virat Kohli describing Saha as the best wicketkeeper in the world.
The 34-year-old Saha played the last of his 32 tests against South Africa in Cape Town in January last year but had struggled to find a way back into the squad with shoulder and hamstring injuries hampering his progress.
Pant, 21, stepped in to fill the gap and has scored centuries in England and Australia. But Kohli suggested the experienced Saha would don the gloves this time, partly in view of the spin-friendly wickets in India.
"Yes, Saha is fit and fine to go, and he's going to start for us this series, and his keeping credentials are there for everyone to see," Kohli told a news conference on Tuesday.
"He's the best wicketkeeper in the world, so in these conditions, with what he's done in the past, he starts for us."