India into T20 World Cup semi-finals with 24-run win over Australia

India beat Australia by 24 runs in St. Lucia on Monday to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 92 -- from 41 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes -- as his side posted a total of 205-5.

Australia were then held to 181-7, opener Travis Head top-scoring with 76 in an innings where left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh took 3-37. India will now play defending champions England in Thursday's semi-final in Guyana. Australia will fail to reach the last four if Afghanistan, who defeated them by 21 runs in a stunning upset last time out, beat Bangladesh in the concluding Group One game of the Super Eights stage later Monday.