VISAKHAPATNAM – India go into the three-Test home series against South Africa starting on Wednesday looking to build on their early success in the ICC World Test Championship. On the other hand, the SA visitors side will open their campaign in the nine-team competition launched last month to add context to the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli led India to a 2-0 victory in the West Indies, which helped them grab the full 120 points available for a series, the only team to do so in three series played so far.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand drew their two-match series 1-1 and are on 60 points each in the points table while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2.