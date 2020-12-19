India skittled for record low score of 36 in first test

ADELIADE - Josh Hazlewood took five for eight as Australia bundled out I sca for their lowest innings score in 88 years of test cricket, dismissing the tourists for 36 at the start of the third day of the day-night first test on Saturday.

India resumed on 9-1 at Adelaide Oval and were able to add only 27 runs before Mohammed Shami retired hurt to end their second innings, leaving Australia requiring only 90 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade had chipped 15 runs off that target before the tea break brought some relief to the shellshocked visitors.

Pat Cummins chipped in with 4-21 as he and Hazlewood put on a spellbinding display of pace bowling to deal a hefty blow to India's hopes of repeating their maiden test series triumph in Australia two years ago.

It was India's lowest innings score in 544 tests going back to 1932 and only four teams have managed fewer runs in the long history of the format. "Everything went to plan, I think the way Patty started was unbelievable to knock over the two big wickets and I just followed suit," said Hazlewood, who was on a hat-trick at one stage in his devastating spell.