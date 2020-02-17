NEW DELHI – India have agreed to play a day-night test in Australia during the team's 2020-21 tour, board president Sourav Ganguly has said.
India declined Australia's offer to play a day-night test during their most recent tour Down Under in 2018/19 and were the last major cricket-playing country to play a pink-ball match when they hosted Bangladesh in Kolkata in November.
"A formal announcement will come soon but we have decided to play a day-night test in Australia," former captain Ganguly told Monday's edition of the Times of India newspaper.
"We will also play one against England at home next February. Day-night tests will be a regular feature from now on."
Ganguly and Cricket Australia (CA) were not immediately available for comment.