Alex Carey of Australia returns to the pavilion after being caught by Virat Kholi off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the MCG on Friday. Photo: Mark Dadswell/EPA

MELBOURNE – India won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final one-day international against Australia in Melbourne on Friday. The winner will take the series after Australia won the opening match in Sydney by 34 runs and India levelling with a six-wicket win in Adelaide.

Australia made two changes with leg-spinner Adam Zampa coming in for Nathan Lyon and speedster Billy Stanlake replacing Jason Behrendorff, who has a sore back.

India made three changes to their team with Mohammed Siraj making way for ODI debutant Vijay Shankar, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav for Ambati Rayudu.

“It's quite overcast. It's going to be stop-start, with the rain around, and as a batsman we are never in, so that's the idea,” India captain Virat Kohli said.

We've had a good tour and we want to finish on a high.

“Levelling the series was important, now both the teams are set up for the decider. All the boys are motivated for the game.”

Usman Khawaya of Australia cuts to the boundary for four during the third One-Day International match at the MCG. Photo: Mark Dadswell/EPA

Australian skipper Aaron Finch said he would have chosen to bowl if he had won the toss.

“There might be a touch of moisture but it's still a good surface,” he said.

“It's been an exciting couple of weeks, a great win in Sydney and a really good game in Adelaide. We're ready to go for the series decider.”

The teams are:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Agence France-Presse (AFP)